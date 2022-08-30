Sushmita Sen to portray lead role in upcoming biopic

Biopics have always been the first preference of Bollywood actors and now Sushmita Sen is all set to portray the lead role in an upcoming biopic film. Produced by the 'Dhaakad' maker Deepak Mukut, further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, senior trade analyst and film critic Taran Aadarsh shared the news which he captioned, "SUSHMITA SEN TO STAR IN A BIOPIC... #SushmitaSen will essay the principal role in a biopic... #DeepakMukut and #MansiBagla collaborate once again for this film... This project also marks #MansiBagla's first collaboration with #SubiSamuel's production house #BungalowNo84." https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch4RNAusoqw/

Sushmita's fans have been waiting for the actor's comeback on the big screen. She was last seen in director Srijit Mukherji's Bengali film 'Nirbaak' in the year 2015. Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mansi Bagla of Mini Films have collaborated once again on this massive project.

The 'Biwi No 1' actor made her grand OTT debut with director Ram Madhvani's thriller web series 'Aarya' which streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and gathered positive feedback from the netizens. Talking about her acting career, Sushmita has been a part of many big films like 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Aankhen', 'Filhaal', 'Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge', and 'Dulha Mil Gaya' etc.

She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3' which is currently in the pre-production stage. (ANI)

