Left Menu

Sushmita Sen to portray lead role in upcoming biopic

Biopics have always been the first preference of Bollywood actors and now Sushmita Sen is all set to portray the lead role in an upcoming biopic film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:35 IST
Sushmita Sen to portray lead role in upcoming biopic
Sushmita Sen (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biopics have always been the first preference of Bollywood actors and now Sushmita Sen is all set to portray the lead role in an upcoming biopic film. Produced by the 'Dhaakad' maker Deepak Mukut, further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, senior trade analyst and film critic Taran Aadarsh shared the news which he captioned, "SUSHMITA SEN TO STAR IN A BIOPIC... #SushmitaSen will essay the principal role in a biopic... #DeepakMukut and #MansiBagla collaborate once again for this film... This project also marks #MansiBagla's first collaboration with #SubiSamuel's production house #BungalowNo84." https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch4RNAusoqw/

Sushmita's fans have been waiting for the actor's comeback on the big screen. She was last seen in director Srijit Mukherji's Bengali film 'Nirbaak' in the year 2015. Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mansi Bagla of Mini Films have collaborated once again on this massive project.

The 'Biwi No 1' actor made her grand OTT debut with director Ram Madhvani's thriller web series 'Aarya' which streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and gathered positive feedback from the netizens. Talking about her acting career, Sushmita has been a part of many big films like 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Aankhen', 'Filhaal', 'Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge', and 'Dulha Mil Gaya' etc.

She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3' which is currently in the pre-production stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jha...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022