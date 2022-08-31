Ganesh Chaturthi is time for family reunion in Goa

The ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in Goa on Wednesday with households installing Ganesh idols at home.

The festival is also a time for family reunion for many who have migrated outside.

Sanvordekar Wada, a 288-year-old mansion in South Goa's Sanvordem village, has more than 250 members coming together this time. "The mansion was constructed in 1734 and since then in each generation all family members celebrate the festival under one roof," said Mandar Sanvordekar, a member of the clan.

The palatial house has 80-odd rooms and four courtyards. The members of the extended family are spread across India.

The eleventh generation of the family will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in the mansion this time.

Kuwelkar family at Raia in South Goa too has all its members reuniting on the occasion. Returning to the century-old house for Ganesh Chaturthi has been a tradition for them, said Dr Saidutt Kuwelkar. "The tradition will continue forever. That's the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi," he said. Some families have also defied tradition to break new ground. At the Samant family at Borim in South Goa, 19-year-old Kshitija Samant became the first daughter from the family to perform Ganesh puja.

"Family members decided that I should be performing puja this year. It is not written anywhere that a girl should not perform puja," she said.

