Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 theories explained! Know full details!

Tokyo Revengers fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 268. The final fight between the bosses of the two bands, namely Generation Tokyo Manji Gang and Kanto Manji Gang, has begun. Mikey and Takemichi are on the train track. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 will continue the fight of both leaders.

In the last few chapters, we got the back story of Mikey and then the story immediately picked up from where it left off. Mikey and Takemichi start fighting which could give some interesting twist in the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 storyline. Takemichi is getting some short vision highlights from his time leaping abilities and what might happen next. Interestingly he can see what Mickey's next move is. Thanks to that, he can avoid the life-threatening kicks thrown by Mikey.

Meanwhile, Hakkai wakes up from his unconscious state. The stunts of Takemichi surprised everyone watching the fight because only Kisaki has been capable to block Mickey's hard-hitting kick. Sanju, who was not present in the last few chapters, also gets up and becomes surprised to see everything happening in front. However, Sanju understood how his childhood friend Takemichi is blocking the kicks. At the end of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 267, Takemichi punches Mikey and he falls to the ground.

Can Takemichi beat Mikey in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268? Most likely not yet! Takemichi can only see the immediate future which helps him to take a stance to avoid the attack but he is very slow. If somehow Mikey increases his speed of attack, it might change the scenario.

On the other hand, the cheers slogan could motivate him to fight strongly. Fans are is a nail-biting situation where anything might happen in the upcoming fight in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268.

The spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 are yet to be out. We will come up with more Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

