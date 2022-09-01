Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 265: Practical skills training session starts

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 265 is the next segment to be released on Sunday. Commonly known as Boruto, this Japanese manga is the anime sequel to NarutoShippuden.

The anime story mainly depicts the life of Ninja after the fourth Ninja world war and focuses on Boruto the son of Naruto, the seventh Hokage of Konoha. Boruto wants to follow Sasuke, his father's friend and rival.

At present, we are seeing the story of Ninja Academy where Kawaki joins classes with Himawari, Eho and Yuina and other children. Kawaki has been given a secret mission to protect Kae, the princess from another nation, who also joins the academy. Following Naruto's suggestions, Kawaki is trying his best to get close to Kae.

In Episode 264, Himawari and the other class members decides to explore the Academy's haunted tales. With the help of Kawaki and her butler, Kae manages to make it a fun experience for her classmates. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 264 is titled "The Seven Mysteries Investigative Team Forms!"

A mysterious mirror is a hot topic in the class now that allegedly takes people to go into another world. Himawari shares her idea of exploring schools at night. Kae agrees to the proposal; therefore Kawaki is also coming to school at night. However, when Himawari reaches the mirror, everybody is scared. But there's no mystery into it.

The preview for the animanga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 265 is out. Boruto Episode 265 is titled Team Rivalry: Practical Skills Training!

Episode 265 will showcase the group discussing the practical skills training session outside the academy. So it's difficult to protect Kae outside the boundaries of the Ninja Academy. However, they decide to watch her. But Kawaki said that protecting Kae is his mission so others need not bother. But Himawari and other children want to help him as Hana Sensai said teamwork is important.

The upcoming few episodes' titles suggest that the story of Himawari-Kawaki Ninja Academy arc may reach its climax. Shonen Jump has already released the titles through the end of July and the latest issue. Here are the titles shared by Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 266 – 'Himawari Kidnapping Incident' (Release date, September 11)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 267 – 'Kawaki, Reveals His Identity!?' (September 18)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 – 'The Targeted School Festival' (September 25)

Boruto Episode 265 is set to be released on September 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The new episode will drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

