Is History Channel returning with The Curse of Oak Island Season 10?

History Channels' multi-seasonal reality series, The Curse of Oak Island dropped its ninth season in November 2021. Back in 2014, when the show was first launched on the History channel, it became instantly popular with nonfiction viewers, thanks to its unique topic and filming technique. The show features what is commonly known as the Oak Island mystery, and captures the journey of two brothers and their team as they search for historical artifacts and hidden treasures on Oak Island.

No wonder fans of the show are waiting for The Curse of Oak Island Season 10. Many viewers believe there could be many more seasons that are yet to come in the future, as the Lagina brothers' endeavor to dig up hidden treasures is likely to continue for some more time.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 ends with the Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty, attempting to uncover the mysteries of Oak Island Nova after more than a decade of tireless work. Their dedicated team has not only proven that the Oak Island mystery is more profound than anyone thought possible, but they also came closer than their precedents when it comes to finding the hidden treasure.

Earlier the team received several pieces of scientific evidence that there is a massive amount of silver in the Money Pit. They even found a cemented area with traces of gold and several other metals. They assume that the world's rarest metal Osmium could be buried in the murky depths of the swamp in Oak Island, off the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The team also discovered gold in the Money Pit area. They found solid evidence of the fact that there could be more objects that are yet to be discovered in that area. After facing several hurdles, the team continued its journey and research. Curse of Oak Island Season 9 also proved that Zena Halpern's templar map is incorrect, while Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence are correct. All that gave them new hope for their mission.

But, will there be The Curse of Oak Island Season 10? Currently, there are no updates from the History Channel or the makers of the show. We have to wait until the official announcement arrives.

