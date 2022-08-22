The One That Got Away Season 2: Updates on its renewal possibility

After 'Soulmates,' Amazon Prime Video's another dating reality series 'The One That Got Away' has hit home with many viewers and received highly positive reviews. Amazon Video is yet to officially announce The One That Got Away Season 2.

The reality series 'The One That Got Away' sees a group of single getting a second chance at love from their past arriving through the portal. Singer/songwriter Betty Who hosted the first season of the show.

If The One That Got Away Season 2 gets a green light, hopefully, Betty Who will return to host the series. Before the release of season one Betty Who said to PEOPLE, "The One That Got Away is truly a unique dating experience and it's because of this that I knew I had to be a part of it. It felt like the producers were really trying to do something different with this space by reconnecting people from the past together to find true love."

She continues, "As a singer and songwriter that often sings/writes about the power of love, it was great to see this in motion now as a TV host. I know people will absolutely love this show and I hope it helps them to remember that you can always get a second chance at love."

The One That Got Away shows six people searching for their soulmates who are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as one by one, people from their past enter through "The Portal" to surprise them and take their shot at love.

Hopefully, Amazon Prime will return with The One That Got Away Season 2 after scrutinizing the viewership rating. However, it's too early to talk about Season 2, as the first season just aired on June 24, 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the dating reality series.

