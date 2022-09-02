Left Menu

Sherlock Holmes 3 production is planning to start filming in Q4 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:44 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3 production is planning to start filming in Q4 2022
The Warner Bros. production’s Sherlock Holmes 3 is expected to start filming later this year. Image Credit: Sherlock Holmes / Facebook
  • Country:
  • United States

Fictional detective story lovers had been all ears for any updates on the highly anticipated movie, Sherlock Holmes 3 for years. The film was set to release on December 22, 2021, but it did not release then. Currently, there is no official release date for the action mystery film. But there is a piece of good news!

The Warner Bros. production's Sherlock Holmes 3 is expected to start filming later this year. The news was confirmed by One Take News. It seems that after numerous delays, the stars have aligned for this troubled production. OTN also noted that they verified the news from multiple sources and found that the production is planning to start filming for Sherlock Holmes 3 at the end of the year in Atlanta, Georgia.

Therefore if the filming truly starts at the end of 2022, then fans could expect Sherlock Holmes 3 to release in 2023 or 2024.

The first movie shows Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson (Jude Law) battling mystical would-be world dominator Lord Henry Blackwood (played by Mark Strong). Sherlock Holmes 2 brought us Sherlock's arch-nemesis Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris).

The script for Sherlock Holmes 3 is penned by Chris Brancato, the co-creator of Netflix's popular crime drama "Narcos," and co-creator of Epix'scrime series, "Godfather of Harlem." The plotline is yet to be revealed, however, during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in October 2020, one of the producers Susan Downey said, "At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena."

She added, "I think, to this day. So to me, why do a third movie if you're not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements? We think there's an opportunity to build it out more."

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law have both confirmed their retuning in Sherlock Holmes 3. It is not yet confirmed if Kelly Reilly (Watson's wife Mary), Stephen Fry (Sherlock's brother Mycroft), or Eddie Marsan (Inspector Lestrade) is returning to Sherlock Holmes 3.

The premiere date for Sherlock Holmes 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Avatar 2 is edible movie of the decade,' James Cameron's message in Mandarin revealed

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022