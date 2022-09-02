Sherlock Holmes 3 production is planning to start filming in Q4 2022

Fictional detective story lovers had been all ears for any updates on the highly anticipated movie, Sherlock Holmes 3 for years. The film was set to release on December 22, 2021, but it did not release then. Currently, there is no official release date for the action mystery film. But there is a piece of good news!

The Warner Bros. production's Sherlock Holmes 3 is expected to start filming later this year. The news was confirmed by One Take News. It seems that after numerous delays, the stars have aligned for this troubled production. OTN also noted that they verified the news from multiple sources and found that the production is planning to start filming for Sherlock Holmes 3 at the end of the year in Atlanta, Georgia.

Therefore if the filming truly starts at the end of 2022, then fans could expect Sherlock Holmes 3 to release in 2023 or 2024.

The first movie shows Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson (Jude Law) battling mystical would-be world dominator Lord Henry Blackwood (played by Mark Strong). Sherlock Holmes 2 brought us Sherlock's arch-nemesis Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris).

The script for Sherlock Holmes 3 is penned by Chris Brancato, the co-creator of Netflix's popular crime drama "Narcos," and co-creator of Epix'scrime series, "Godfather of Harlem." The plotline is yet to be revealed, however, during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in October 2020, one of the producers Susan Downey said, "At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena."

She added, "I think, to this day. So to me, why do a third movie if you're not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements? We think there's an opportunity to build it out more."

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law have both confirmed their retuning in Sherlock Holmes 3. It is not yet confirmed if Kelly Reilly (Watson's wife Mary), Stephen Fry (Sherlock's brother Mycroft), or Eddie Marsan (Inspector Lestrade) is returning to Sherlock Holmes 3.

The premiere date for Sherlock Holmes 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

