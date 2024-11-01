Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

In a significant legal decision, a Brazilian judge sentenced two former police officers to lengthy prison terms for their roles in the 2018 assassination of Rio de Janeiro council member Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes.

Ronnie Lessa and Elcio de Queiroz, who had confessed under a plea deal, received sentences of 78 years and nine months and 59 years and eight months respectively. Franco, a prominent figure in Brazil's Socialism and Liberty Party, was known for her advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities. Her assassination at the age of 38 led to widespread protests against systemic violence in Brazil.

After the sentencing, Brazil's racial equality minister Anielle Franco, Marielle's sister, expressed that although justice feels somewhat served, the profound loss remains. The case reflects broader tensions involving powerful interests allegedly threatened by Franco's political initiatives. Although the two ex-officers will serve a maximum of 30 years due to historical legal constraints, the push for broader justice continues as investigations into other suspects remain active.

