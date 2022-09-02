Hansal Mehta's next 'Faraaz' selected for BFI London Film Festival

Bollywood ace director Hansal Mehta, on Friday, expressed gratitude as his film 'Faraaz' got selected for the BFI London Film Festival 2022. Taking to Instagram, Hansal shared a post which he captioned, "Honoured and grateful for the selection of our labour of love #Faraaz at the BFI London Film Festival 2022. A lot of passion, patience and perseverance have taken us this far. A massive thank you to the entire team that made this possible."

Last year, Hansal Mehta announced his next directorial feature titled 'Faraaz', a taut action-thriller depicting the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar the film showcases the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours. Actor Rajkummar Rao, took to his Instagram and congratulated the 'Scam 1992' director and wrote, "#BFI London film festival Badhaaiyaan sir. Can't wait to see it #Faraaz."

'Faraaz' marks the debut of actor Zahan Kapoor and also casts Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in a prominent role. Earlier, speaking about the movie, Hansal said, 'Faraaz' is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I've held close to my heart for nearly three years." (ANI)

