Dwarka and Jyotish peeths get new Shankaracharyas after Swami Swaroopanand laid to rest in MP ashram

Swami Sadanand Saraswati and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will be the new Shankaracharya. of the Dwarka–Sharda peeth and Jyotish Peeth, respectively, declared an aide of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand, whose death necessitated the naming of successors. Swami Swaroopanand was the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth in Gujarat and Jyotish Peeth in Badrinath till his death on Sunday. ''New Shankaracharya of Sharda Peeth will be Dandi Swami (second-in-command) Sadanand Saraswati. Dandi Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will be the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth,'' said Subodhanand Maharaj, the personal secretary of the late Swaroopanand Saraswati. The departed seer wanted Sadanand Saraswati and Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to succeed him on the two peeths, he said.

Tilaks were put on the foreheads of Swami Sadanand and Swami Avimukteshwaranand anointing them as Shankaracharya. in a ceremony held at the Paramhansi Ganga Ashram in the Narsinghpur district, shortly after Swami Swaroopanand was given a ''bhoo samadhi'' on Monday afternoon. ''The Patta Abhisek (coronation) of the two seers will take place at their respective peeths after the post-death rituals of Swami Swaroopanand'', a faithful said. According to Hindu scholars, a peeth can't remain without a Shankaracharya. Shankaracharya is a commonly used title of heads of monasteries called mutts in the Advaita Vedanta tradition of Hinduism.

It is believed that Adi Shankaracharya had established four mathas at Badrikashram Jyotirpeeth in the north, Dwarka's Shardha Peeth in the west, Govardhan Peetha in Puri in the east, and Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Chikkamagalur district, Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)