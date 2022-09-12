Left Menu

Dwarka and Jyotish peeths get new Shankaracharyas after Swami Swaroopanand laid to rest in MP ashram

Swami Sadanand Saraswati and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will be the new Shankaracharyas of the DwarkaSharda peeth and Jyotish Peeth, respectively, declared an aide of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand, whose death necessitated the naming of successors. Dandi Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will be the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth, said Subodhanand Maharaj, the personal secretary of the late Swaroopanand Saraswati.

PTI | Narsinghpur(Mp) | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:19 IST
Dwarka and Jyotish peeths get new Shankaracharyas after Swami Swaroopanand laid to rest in MP ashram
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Sadanand Saraswati and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will be the new Shankaracharya. of the Dwarka–Sharda peeth and Jyotish Peeth, respectively, declared an aide of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand, whose death necessitated the naming of successors. Swami Swaroopanand was the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth in Gujarat and Jyotish Peeth in Badrinath till his death on Sunday. ''New Shankaracharya of Sharda Peeth will be Dandi Swami (second-in-command) Sadanand Saraswati. Dandi Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will be the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth,'' said Subodhanand Maharaj, the personal secretary of the late Swaroopanand Saraswati. The departed seer wanted Sadanand Saraswati and Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to succeed him on the two peeths, he said.

Tilaks were put on the foreheads of Swami Sadanand and Swami Avimukteshwaranand anointing them as Shankaracharya. in a ceremony held at the Paramhansi Ganga Ashram in the Narsinghpur district, shortly after Swami Swaroopanand was given a ''bhoo samadhi'' on Monday afternoon. ''The Patta Abhisek (coronation) of the two seers will take place at their respective peeths after the post-death rituals of Swami Swaroopanand'', a faithful said. According to Hindu scholars, a peeth can't remain without a Shankaracharya. Shankaracharya is a commonly used title of heads of monasteries called mutts in the Advaita Vedanta tradition of Hinduism.

It is believed that Adi Shankaracharya had established four mathas at Badrikashram Jyotirpeeth in the north, Dwarka's Shardha Peeth in the west, Govardhan Peetha in Puri in the east, and Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Chikkamagalur district, Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022