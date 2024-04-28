PL: Gunners pip doughty Spurs to pile heat on City as title race hots up

Arsenal maintained their charge at the top of the table after avoiding a second-half scare against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday. The Premier League leaders stood victorious over arch-rival Tottenham with a 3-2 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal entered the turf of their arch-rival on the back of a strong midweek outing against Chelsea. The Blues were left shell-shocked as the Gunners walked away with an emphatic 5-0 win over Chelsea. The Gunners similarly started the game as they left Tottenham in the mud by wreaking havoc in the first half of the game. As the clock struck the 23rd-minute mark, Arsenal found themselves leading the game by 3-0.

Tottenham's defensive mid-fielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headed the ball in his own net, Bukayo Saka found the back of the net with a clinical finish and Kai Havertz continued to enjoy his rich vein of form as he got the ball past Guglielmo Vicario with a header. Arsenal enjoyed complete control of the game until the 64th minute of the game. A mistake from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya allowed Cristian Romero to reduce the deficit and help Tottenham take back control of the game.

A nervy final minutes were on the cards for Arsenal, after skipper Heung-Min Son scored from the spot to make the scoreline 3-2. Arsenal managed to fend off the pressure that Tottenham threw at them in the remaining minutes. The 3-2 win helped Arsenal to keep their hopes alive of lifting their first Premier League title for the first time in 20 years.

With the win, Arsenal still hold a one-point advantage after playing one more game over defending champions Manchester City. The Pep Guardiola men responded to Arsenal's victory with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Arsenal will return to Premier League action next week against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday. (ANI)

