Left Menu

PL: Gunners pip doughty Spurs to pile heat on City as title race hots up

Arsenal maintained their charge at the top of the table after avoiding a second-half scare against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:21 IST
PL: Gunners pip doughty Spurs to pile heat on City as title race hots up
Bukyo Saka celebrating with the Arsenal team (Photo: Arsenal/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal maintained their charge at the top of the table after avoiding a second-half scare against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday. The Premier League leaders stood victorious over arch-rival Tottenham with a 3-2 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal entered the turf of their arch-rival on the back of a strong midweek outing against Chelsea. The Blues were left shell-shocked as the Gunners walked away with an emphatic 5-0 win over Chelsea. The Gunners similarly started the game as they left Tottenham in the mud by wreaking havoc in the first half of the game. As the clock struck the 23rd-minute mark, Arsenal found themselves leading the game by 3-0.

Tottenham's defensive mid-fielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headed the ball in his own net, Bukayo Saka found the back of the net with a clinical finish and Kai Havertz continued to enjoy his rich vein of form as he got the ball past Guglielmo Vicario with a header. Arsenal enjoyed complete control of the game until the 64th minute of the game. A mistake from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya allowed Cristian Romero to reduce the deficit and help Tottenham take back control of the game.

A nervy final minutes were on the cards for Arsenal, after skipper Heung-Min Son scored from the spot to make the scoreline 3-2. Arsenal managed to fend off the pressure that Tottenham threw at them in the remaining minutes. The 3-2 win helped Arsenal to keep their hopes alive of lifting their first Premier League title for the first time in 20 years.

With the win, Arsenal still hold a one-point advantage after playing one more game over defending champions Manchester City. The Pep Guardiola men responded to Arsenal's victory with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Arsenal will return to Premier League action next week against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024