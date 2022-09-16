Bridgerton Season 3 may have more intense sex scenes, hints Nicola Coughlan

Netflix's popular historical-romance drama Bridgerton Season 3 is under production. The third season will feature a sweet romantic story that fans will enjoy more. Many wonder if the next season has some sexy scenes like the last one had. The first season surprised fans with intense erotic scenes and Bridgerton Season 2 followed the same pattern.

Bridgerton Season 3 will answer some of the unsolved questions left at the end of Season 2. This time Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) will be the center of the series. Bridgerton Season 3 will follow the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Penelope and Colins' love story is the subject of the fourth book in Quinns series.

In an interview with ExtraTV (via CheatSheet), Nicola Coughlan opened up about the characters in bedroom scenes.

The interviewer questioned, "Season 1 was full of lots of contact, Season 2 was more romance. Does this mean we go back to Season 1 for Season 3?"

"I think yeah," said Coughlan. "We've already had two seasons of build-up."

The actor is referring to the two previous seasons, where viewers have seen Penelope pine after Colin, who is her childhood friend. I've known for quite some time — known for over a year, actually," Coughlan explained of the upcoming storyline featuring her Colin (played by Luke Newton).

"So … when Jess Barnell, who's our incoming showrunner, she said, 'You know, we've seen them with this build-up for two seasons, so it felt like the right time.'"

"But he's your dear friend, he's your buddy," the interviewer shot back. "Is it going to be weird [to shoot the sex scenes]?" Coughlan laughed, "Probably!"

The release date for Bridgerton Season 3 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the Netflix series. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Bridgerton 3, Stranger Things 4, Witcher, The Crown 5 to feature at Netflix's Tudum show! Get the full list