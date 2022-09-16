Pilgrim from Maharashtra dies of heart attack in Uttarkashi

A 62-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra died of heart attack in Chinyalisaur area here on his way back from Uttarakhand's Gangotri temple, police said on Friday.

Sharad Gahnot, a resident of Pune, complained of a chest pain and died at 11 pm on Thursday while he was being taken to a hospital by his family, Station House Officer (Dharasu) Rituraj said.

The family was staying in a hotel in Chinyalisaur, he said.

