Will Shrek 5 be a reboot giving up the continuity? Know in detail!

The overall success of previous Shrek movies is known to everyone. The good part of this franchise is that Shrek 5 is happening. The producer Jeffrey Katzenberg disclosed after the massive global success of Shrek 2 that the story of Shrek had been outlined into five movies almost from the beginning. In other words, he had hinted at Shrek 5 way back in 2004.

"Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Jeffrey Katzenberg earlier said. NBC Universal and Dreamworks also confirmed in 2016 that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise.

The most vital information we have regarding the imminent Shrek 5 is that it is going to be a reboot of some kind. However, we still don't know if the fifth movie will give up the continuity of the previous movie. But On November 6, 2018, it was announced that Chris Meledandri would be helping Universal and DreamWorks to revive the Shrek franchise. Meledandri intended to retain the original voice actors, as he pointed out they were perhaps the most memorable parts of the series.

Best known as the producer of the Despicable Me franchise and the Sing franchise, Meledandri clarified in an interview with Variety that he hopes to bring back the original voice actors including Mike Myers as Shrek and Eddie Murphy as Donkey. "When you look back on those vocal performances they're awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations. The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it's not simply yet another film in a series of sequels," Meledandri opined.

On the other hand, the CEO of NBC Universal, Steve Burke expressed his confidence stating that the producer Meledandri would be able to breathe new life into the movie franchise. "He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

Shrek 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated movies.

