The Conjuring 4 updates: Everything we know so far

Are the paranormal researchers, Vera Farmiga (played as Lorraine Warren) and Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren) returning with The Conjuring 4? We don't yet have an official announcement for The Conjuring 4, but director Michael Chaves recently talked about the possibilities of the return of the ghost hunters in the fourth sequel.

Chaves said, "There are some really interesting case files in the '80s and, without giving any of those away, I think it's also interesting to see the Warrens more as these public figures under scrutiny, skeptics coming at them, them working with police departments."

"What [The Devil Made Me Do It] hopefully does is open up this new chapter for the Warrens. This has a very unique ending to The Conjuring films. I would be excited to see where it could go from here. What could the Warrens get into? What's happened to their careers? I think there are so many possibilities..."

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson expressed their desire to come back again in The Conjuring 4 if it happens in the future. "Oh my God, I'd love to [continue]," Farmiga said, with Wilson adding: "We constantly want to push these characters. I would like to – for no other reason than I would want to keep playing opposite Vera."

Farmiga also teased in April 2021 that there's "definitely some talk of continuing", so we'll have to wait and see if the official announcement happens.

Before the release of The Conjuring 3, aka "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", the duo researchers stated that viewers shouldn't lose hope for more sequels, as there are eight installments overall in The Conjuring Universe franchise.

Fingers crossed, it is highly likely that The Conjuring 4 will happen. Warner Bros hasn't yet announced The Conjuring 4, but if it happens we could expect the movie to premiere in early summer 2024, as each movie in the Conjuring franchise has track record of hitting the theatres after a three-year gap.

