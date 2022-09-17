Marvel will take 'new approach' to Israeli superhero Sabra in 'Captain America 4'

Emmy nominee Shira Haas, recently during Disney's D23 Expo, was announced to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Sabra in the upcoming movie 'Captain America: New World Order'. According to Variety, in Marvel comics, Sabra is a mutant who serves as a Mossad agent. As the character's inclusion in the comics has long generated controversy, hence Marvel confirmed to Variety that it will be taking a "new approach" with it for the big screen.

In a statement to the outlet, the studio said, "While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics they are always freshly imagined for the screen and today's audience, and the filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago." Sabra made her comic book debut in the early 1980s courtesy of 'The Incredible Hulk'. Her presence became a point of contention as it brought Marvel comics firmly into the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

In a 1981 Hulk comic, for instance, Sabra shows little remorse over the death of a Palestinian boy until the Hulk teaches her about human values. Meanwhile, 'Captain America: New World Order' is in development at Marvel and a screenplay is yet to be finalized. It is among the 5 upcoming projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, slated to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024, 'Captain America: New World Order' is in development at Marvel and a screenplay is yet to be finalized. It is among the 5 upcoming projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Variety, Anthony Mackie, who has played the superhero, Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', is leading the film as the new Captain America for the first time.

The cast of the fourth "Captain America" film will also include Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, as well as Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who appeared in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' series, as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively. (ANI)

