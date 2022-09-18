Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda engages in intense workout sessions in new video

South actor Vijay Deverakonda recently dropped a video on his official YouTube channel in which he could be seen getting into intense training sessions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 08:48 IST
A still from the video . Image Credit: ANI
South actor Vijay Deverakonda recently dropped a video on his official YouTube channel in which he could be seen getting into intense training sessions. While the actor was seen perfecting his every move in the video, his dedication and determination in the video are truly worth applauding. Be it his kicks, punches, tackling techniques, or the tough jumping stunts, the actor has genuinely put in a lot of effort in perfecting them all.

Along with the training session, the actor also shared some glimpses of stunt scenes from his film 'Liger'. Reportedly, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor is about to begin shooting for his next film 'Jana Gana Mana' with director Puri Jaggannadh.

Vijay was recently seen in a sports action film 'Liger' alongside Ananya Panday which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, 'Liger' marked Vijay's first bollywood film.

The actor is prepping to make a grand comeback from his next Pan-India action thriller film 'Jana Gana Mana' which is slated to hit the theatres on August 3, 2023. The video of his training session also captured how the actor brought his power-packed action to the screen with utmost ease.

Meanwhile, the 'World Famous Lover' will be next seen in an upcoming romantic drama film 'Khusi' alongside south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

