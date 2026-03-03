Left Menu

PM Modi Reigns Supreme on Social Media: 30 Million YouTube Subscribers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved over 30 million YouTube subscribers, surpassing all world leaders, with former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro trailing significantly. Modi's digital influence extends to Instagram, where he recently hit 100 million followers, setting a record among global politicians.

Updated: 03-03-2026 10:34 IST

A screengrab of PM Modi's YouTube channel (Photo: YouTube/PMModi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a landmark of over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, solidifying his position as the most-followed global leader on the platform. His subscriber count exceeds that of all other world leaders, with former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro holding the second spot, but with only a fraction of Modi's numbers.

The Prime Minister's digital influence is notably greater than that of US President Donald Trump, with Modi boasting more than seven times the subscribers on YouTube. Within India, his dominance is evident as he leads significantly over figures like Rahul Gandhi and political parties such as AAP and INC. With this milestone, Modi's channel is the most subscribed to among global political leaders.

In addition to YouTube, Modi also recently surpassed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first politician to reach such heights on the platform. This far exceeds the following of US President Donald Trump, whose Instagram follower count stands at 43.2 million. The combined followers of the next five leading world politicians do not match Modi's individual numbers, highlighting his unparalleled social media presence.

In comparison, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Brazilian President Lula, Turkish President Erdogan, and Argentine President Javier Milei all have considerably fewer Instagram followers. In India, the disparity is equally stark; Modi holds a substantial lead over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi, in terms of followers on the social platform.

