Encounter Ends in Tragedy: Accused in YouTuber Attack Dies

An accused individual, Zeeshan, wanted for the alleged stabbing of YouTuber Salim Ahmed, died following an encounter with police in Ghaziabad's Loni area, officials confirmed.

Identified as Zeeshan, 24, a resident of Amroha, he was involved in the stabbing of Ahmed, known online as Salim Wastik. He carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty. A knife, a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle were found at the scene of the encounter.

According to police, the attack on Ahmed, who was critically injured, may be linked to his YouTube videos critical of certain religious practices. Seven suspects, including an AIMIM leader, have been apprehended as police raids continue.

