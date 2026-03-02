Left Menu

Encounter Ends in Tragedy: Accused in YouTuber Attack Dies

Zeeshan, wanted for allegedly stabbing YouTuber Salim Ahmed, dies in a police encounter in Ghaziabad. Ahmed, identified as an 'Ex-Muslim,' was attacked at his office and is critically injured. The attack is speculated to be linked to Ahmed's controversial videos. Police investigations continue with several suspects apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An accused individual, Zeeshan, wanted for the alleged stabbing of YouTuber Salim Ahmed, died following an encounter with police in Ghaziabad's Loni area, officials confirmed.

Identified as Zeeshan, 24, a resident of Amroha, he was involved in the stabbing of Ahmed, known online as Salim Wastik. He carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty. A knife, a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle were found at the scene of the encounter.

According to police, the attack on Ahmed, who was critically injured, may be linked to his YouTube videos critical of certain religious practices. Seven suspects, including an AIMIM leader, have been apprehended as police raids continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

