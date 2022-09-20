One Piece Chapter 1061 release date, time, & predictions

One Piece Chapter 1061 is the upcoming installment, which is likely to reveal details on IM Sama, the highest sovereignty within the World Government, whom even the Five Elders bow down. He used Uranus to destroy Kindom Lulucia, which we saw in Chapter 1060. Fans were in shock when the newly introduced Island Lulucia was destroyed.

One Piece Chapter 1061 might bring more nail-biting moments to the plotline of the Final Saga. Fans are quite excited that the story of the final arc is taking frequent turns. Many story angles could be brought into the storyline of the anticipated One Piece Chapter 1061 and the upcoming chapters.

In the new arc, we saw Luffy leaves Wano Country with his crew in search of "One Piece Treasure." Besides, Shanks is also interested to find the "One Piece" treasure. IM-sama is in control of Uranus. Lulucia Kingdom is destroyed by the ancient weapon Uranus with full of innocent people. Fans also see Luffy revealing his dream to the crew. One Piece Chapter 1061 might reveal details on IM Sama, ancient weapons and the World Government.

The latest chapter features Sabo in the Island while the Kingdom is demolished. However, Sabo was actually not on the island which might be shown in One Piece Chapter 1061. However, these all are predictions. We will get back with the spoilers and raw scan of One Piece Chapter 1061 as soon as it comes. The raw scans are scheduled to be released before September 24, 2022.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1061 is September 25. Australians will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1061 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (September 25)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (September 25)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (September 25)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (September 25)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (September 25)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (September 25)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (September 25)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (September 26)

