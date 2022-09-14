Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 to reveal Maki’s strategy to deal with Noaya’s power

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 will continue the story of the Sakurajima Colony. NaoyaZenin is jealous of Maki Zenin as his human form comes out of the cursed spirit. He thinks he may overcome and become stronger than Maki. But his hatred toward Maki gives a new form which will reveal in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the new form of Noaya and whether Maki be able to defeat him with the new training she got from Miyo. Unfortunately, the manga Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break for a week. The manga is on hiatus due to the writer GegeAkutami's scheduled break. Therefore, fans will see Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 in the 43rd issue of the Shonen Jump Magazine.

Miyo Rokujushi teaches Maki how to sharpen her instinct. Now Maki can break out of the simple domain after fighting Miyo. She is confident in her powers and ready to move forward. In the latest chapter 197 of Jujutsu Kaisen, we find Noaya coming out of his shell and forming a Domain Expansion, now what's going to happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198.

Epic Dome predicted that it will be hard to defeat Naoya. It seems Miyo and Daido may need to sacrifice them to bring Naoya down. Though Noaya's Domain expansion is powerful still Maki will try her best to defeat her in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198.

Since Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 is on break next week, the spoiler won't be out this week. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 will be released on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The spoilers and raw scans for the chapter will be out two to three days before the official release.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 timings in different places around the world.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 338: Asta is on power-up training while Black Bulls are in search of him