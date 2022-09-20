Lionsgate Play announces season 2 of 'Feels Like Home'

Streaming service Lionsgate Play on Tuesday said its Indian Original series ''Feels Like Home'' will return for a second season on October 7.

Created by Sidhanta Mathur, the coming-of-age series chronicles the lives of four men in their 20s, who move into their first house away from home together.

Season two of the show, starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja, will focus on the vulnerable side of the quartet and draw attention to their emotional journeys where they learn to 'adult'. With ''Feels Like Home'', the aim is to spark coming-of-age and relatable conversations among a diverse set of viewers, said Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate.

''The new season of 'Feels Like Home' will witness each character enter adulthood with mature sentiments and relationships. Taking off from the success of Season 1, we are excited to bring fans the second season which will be 2X Entertainment and enhanced viewing experience,'' Jain said in a statement.

Mrinalini Khanna, Vice President, Originals, said to have a series head into season two is always a reason to celebrate.

''And that's also what this season is about; celebrating friendship, responsibilities and the inevitable growing up which is what life is. Our aim with 'Feels Like Home' has always been to showcase THIS generation's challenges – despite the abundance of freedom and opportunities. We hope the fans of the 1st Season will bring with them an even larger audience to enjoy the madness,'' added Khanna.

Series director Sahir Raza said the team hopes audiences of the show enjoy the second season even more than its first one.

''We are delighted to bring the second season of 'Feels Like Home' to audiences both young and old. The second season is in many ways more mature, it attempts to deal with complex interpersonal relationships, pushing the central characters to grow and evolve.

''We hope audiences will find the journey relatable and the characters loveable. Lionsgate Play, in this journey, has been one of the most supportive and encouraging platforms, allowing for experiments that would have scared others,'' Raza said.

Also starring Himika Bose and Inayat Sood, ''Feels Like Home'' is produced by Lionsgate India and Writeous Studios.

