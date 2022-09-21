The Expendables 4: Is Lionsgate still on track for a 2022 release?

Sylvester Stallone lovers are eagerly waiting for The Expendables 4 to be out in the theaters. The notable success of The Expendables 3 has made more and more people interested in the fourth installment. Let's have a look at how far we are from the release date of The Expendables 4.

In 2020, we heard a significant development took place in favor of making the fourth installment. Sylvester Stallone announced in March 2016 that The Expendables 4 would be the franchise's final installment. By March 2016, he left the project and the franchise. However, in January 2018 he returned to the film and confirmed his return on the social media platform. In the same year, Gregory Poirier joined the project as a screenwriter.

In August 2020, Vértice Cine announced their involvement as a production studio on the movie, alongside Lionsgate and Millennium Films.

Millennium Media's president, Jeffrey Greenstein stated in November 2020 that the production would start its work on The Expendables 4 after various delays. In April of 2021, Randy Couture stated that work on the new script is ongoing and that most of the filming will be done in fall 2021–2022.

"It sounds like we're gonna get to do [The Expendables 4]. They've been kicking it around for a couple of years now but I've just recently heard from my agent that they're working on the script for [The Expendables 4] and they're planning to schedule filming of Expendables 4 for this next fall," said Randy Couture.

He continued, "So I haven't seen the script yet. They had one a couple of years ago that they were talking about making Expendables 4 out of and then [the previous script] comes away, you just never know, it's such a weird business sometimes…"

There was 2 years gap between each of The Expendables movies, but The Expendables 4 would be late to premiere as its filming was delayed due to the wake of COVID-19. The producers earlier hinted the fourth movie would release in 2022.

Filming for The Expendables 4 officially commenced on September 29, 2021, and in October, Stallone announced on social media that he had finished filming his scenes for the movie. On December 3, 2021, Tony Jaa confirmed filming was wrapped up.

The good news is Lionsgate is still sticking to the 2022 release date for The Expendables 4. So we have to wait for a few more months for The Expendables 4 with a solid cast list, which includes Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone. Alongside the new cast are Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Andy García, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Iko Uwais, and Levy Tran.

