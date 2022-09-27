Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's new romantic track 'Haaniya Ve' to be out soon

Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Thank God', on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the new romantic song 'Haaniya Ve'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 20:38 IST
Sidharth, Rakul (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Thank God', on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the new romantic song 'Haaniya Ve'. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared the teaser and captioned it, "Because, a love of a lifetime is all you need! #HaaniyaVe teaser out now! Song out tomorrow! #ThankGod in cinemas on 25th October."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjAQB5ShcAL/ In the teaser, Sidharth could be seen romancing actor Rakul Preet Singh.

Soon after Sidharth dropped the teaser, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanish Bagchi, 'Haaniya Ve' is the second song from 'Thank God' after 'Manike'. Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which gathered positive responses from the audience.

'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth will be also seen in an upcoming spy-thriller film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and in an action thriller film 'Yodha' opposite Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Rakul Preet, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Doctor G' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in RSVP's 'Chhatriwali'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

