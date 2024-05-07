Left Menu

PM Modi's City Rallies Postponed Until After May 15

BJP's campaign gains momentum with PM Modi's planned rallies in Delhi after May 15. Modi leads the star campaigners list alongside Nadda, Singh, Shah, and various CMs. Nitin Gadkari, Rajyavardhan Rathore, and Manohar Lal Khattar will also campaign for the party. The BJP battles AAP and Congress candidates in the seven Delhi constituencies. The Mahila Morcha will hold conferences targeting 3,000 women each in all 14 Delhi districts, engaging social media influencers and prominent BJP members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:53 IST
PM Modi's City Rallies Postponed Until After May 15
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign is set to gather steam in the coming days with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to hold two rallies in the national capital after May 15, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Modi leads the BJP's star campaigners list for Delhi along with party president JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and several BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityanath.

''The exact date and venue of the prime minister's rallies likely to be held in the trans-Yamuna area and West Delhi constituency, are yet to be confirmed but he may possibly campaign in the city between May 18-22,'' said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

The polls for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25. The party has won all the seats in Delhi since 2014.

Delhi BJP media department said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address a public meeting in support of BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday evening. Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will also attend a roadshow on Wednesday evening in support of East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra, it said.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also address a public meeting in support of the party's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday, it said.

Rallies and roadshows of Shah and Adityanath as well as other top leaders is also being planned for different constituencies, party leaders said.

The BJP is pitted in a direct fight against the candidates of INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress contesting on four and three parliamentary constituencies respectively in Delhi.

Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha is also going to organise conferences in all 14 district units in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidates.

''We won't limit these conferences to just party workers and vigilant women from various sections of the society. Social media influencers will also be part of these meetings,'' said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The party has targeted the participation of 3,000 women in each of these conferences, he said.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra said the series of conferences will begin from the North West district in Wednesday.

National president of the BJP Women's wing, Vanathi Srinivasan, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar, MPs Sunita Duggal and Kalpana Saini, among others will also participate in these conferences, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024