Left Menu

Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her maternity wear brand's photoshoot

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has come up with her maternity wear brand called 'Edamamma'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:09 IST
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her maternity wear brand's photoshoot
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has come up with her maternity wear brand called 'Edamamma'. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her photoshoot that she recently did for the brand.

In the video, Alia is seen posing in a simple olive green sleeveless dress with a hand on her baby bump, and doing yoga outdoors in a tee with 'Baby in progress' written on it. The video also has visuals of Alia in yellow flowy dress. Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans. Launching 14th October!!"

On Thursday, Alia made an announcement about her maternity wear brand. "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said.

She also mentioned that she even considered borrowing her husband Ranbir's oversized clothes. "Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?" She said that she added elastic to her favourite jeans and designed shirts that she didn't have to share with Ranbir. She also wore flowy dresses to avoid 'any unwanted belly touching'. Alia shared the post with a heart hands emoji.

It's the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022