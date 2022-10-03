Urmila Matondkar sets OTT debut with series titled 'Tiwari'

Actor Urmila Matondkar, one of the popular Bollywood stars of the 1990s, is set to make her web series debut with ''Tiwari''.

According to the makers, the actor plays the titular role in the small town-set thriller show which has an emotional mother-daughter story at its core.

Matondkar, known for films such as ''Rangeela'', ''Kaun'', ''Ek Haseena Thi'' and ''Pinjar'', said she can't wait to start shooting for her first web series.

''This one offered me characters and a story arc that is challenging as a performer and things that I haven't attempted so far. Written and created by a team of young writers, the team managed to keep me hooked till the end while narrating it.

''What I liked the most in the story is that at the core, it's an emotional mother-daughter story but at the same time it has everything from drama to action to some thrilling twists and turns,'' the actor said in a statement issued Monday.

''Tiwari'' is directed by Saurabh Varma and produced by Content Engineers.

Varma said Matondkar was the first and only choice to play the role of Tiwari in the series.

''The kind of varied graph Tiwari aka Urmila's character has in the show, we really couldn't think of anyone else but Urmila. As a filmmaker and as a studio, we intend to create clean entertaining content that can be watched with the whole family, globally. 'Tiwari' is something that has been loved as a script by all age groups and fits the bill in totality,'' the director said.

''As a studio, our focus is totally on content and knowing the repertoire of Urmila, we surely wanted her to associate with something new for her as well as her fans. It's amazing to see her so committed to the craft even after all these years,'' added Utpaal Acharya, CEO, Content Engineers.

The show is produced by Dr Raj Kishor Khaware and Acharya.

Matondkar, who joined the Shiv Sena in 2020, was last seen in the 2014 Marathi film ''Ajoba''.

