One Piece Chapter 1062 will start unveiling Void Century mystery! Read additional spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1062 is going to be one of the vital chapters of the manga. There are several spoilers for One Piece 1062 circulating on the internet.

Meanwhile, the editor teases that chapter 1062 of Eiichiro Oda's bestselling manga will finally start revealing the truth of Void Century, one of the biggest mysteries in the manga series. Readers are waiting for a long time to get answers about the world's past.

In a conversation with Gosho Aoyama, the author of Detective Conan, Oda says that the Void Century will be the upcoming topic to be highlighted in One Piece Chapter 1062. The Twitter user @OP_NEWS2022 wrote, EDITOR'S NOTE for Chapter 1062: "Luffy and his crew are shocked! At that time the world was…!?"

Learning about the past time of the world, fans are speculating, One Piece Chapter 1062 will show the story of the Void Century.

The Void Century is a century-long gap in recorded and archaeological history, the study of which is forbidden by the World Government. The events of this period are so important and relevant that by learning them, one is said to become aware of the "true history" of the world. These events occurred 800 to 900 years before the current storyline.

Furthermore, the highly sought-after mystery of the One Piece world is revealed. Dr. Vegapunk has finally appeared in the long-awaited series. He is known as a great scientist but his appearance is yet to be disclosed. As we all expected that he might be fully introduced in Chapter 1062 however, according to the recently revealed spoilers World Government wants Vegapunk dead.

One Piece Chapter 1062 is titled, "Adventure in the land of Science" confirmed @Orojapan1. The cover page will highlight Chocolat Town covered in Ice. Read the additional spoilers below.

One Piece Chapter 1062 might also showcase CP0 agents coming to kill Vegapunk. Three specific agents will be sent to kill him and they are none other than Stussy, alongside familiar faces Kaku and Rob Lucci.

Read the full One Piece Chapter 1062 Spoilers here:

Bonney reveals that her father(Kuma) was made into a weapon by Vegapunk-there're 6 different Vegapunk because of how occupied he is with research-CP0 agents are coming to kill Vegapunk, they have Seraphim Kuma with them.

· Lucci And kaku and stussy sent to kill vegapunk

· Seraph kuma has no devil fruit power, which meens serphs cannot copy kuma devil fruit

· The other punks have there own free will and traits

· VegaPunk 02 is kinda of evil

· Cp0 after VegaPunk because World Government and higher up there, thinks he knows too much

· Lucci, and kaku and stussy new mission is to kill vegapunk

· Cp0 and seraph kuma are hidding in egg head island

· Cover story bit of coco island being an iced

· VegaPunk character similar to Pain from naruto

One Piece Chapter 1062 will be officially released on October 9, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

