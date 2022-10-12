'The Idea of You': Ella Rubin joins star cast of Anne Hathaway starrer

Actor Ella Rubin has been cast opposite Anne Hathaway starrer film 'The Idea of You', an upcoming Prime Video movie. According to Variety, the plot revolves around a mom who embarks on a romance with the lead singer of the world's hottest boy band. The film, which is based on Robinne Lee's best-selling modern love tale of the same name, will include Rubin as the Academy Award winner's daughter.

The protagonist of 'The Idea of You' is Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old mother who is divorced. Dan has postponed his Coachella vacation with his 16-year-old daughter after first deserting Sophie for a younger lady (Rubin). In spite of the throngs and hot desert weather, Sophie steps in to rescue the day. However, when she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the boy band August Moon, things get pretty hot (Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham, Vik White, and Dakota Adan round out the group). According to Variety, the Amazon Original film, whose script was written by Jennifer Westfeldt and who will also serve as executive producer, will be directed by Michael Showalter and go into production this month. Oscar winner Cathy Shulman is producing the film through her Welle Entertainment label, along with Gabrielle Union for her I'll Have Another company, Anne Hathaway for her Somewhere Pictures label, Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter, and Jordana Mollick. Executive producing will also be Kian Gass from I'll Have Another.

Rubin and Elle Fanning most recently appeared in the HBO Max 'Gossip Girl' revival, the Netflix limited series 'The Chair,' and the Hulu original film 'The Girl From Plainville.' She previously starred in the Marc Lawrence-directed movie 'The Rewrite,' as well as on the Hulu series 'Difficult People,' Showtime's 'Billions,' and CBS' 'Unforgettable,' and in 2019 she had her Broadway debut appearing alongside Marisa Tomei in Tennessee Williams' 'The Rose Tattoo.' (ANI)

