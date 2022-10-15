One Piece Chapter 1063 to elaborate further on Kuma & Boney’s relationship

Japanese manga One Piece has entered its final Saga. After the Wano arc, creator EiichiroOda presents a captivating plotline with several nail-biting moments. One Piece Chapter 1063 spoilers and raw scan suggest there will be multiple story angles in the next chapter. But the main focus of the next chapter will be on the relationship between Bartholomew Kuma and his daughter Jewelry Bonney. Here's what to expect from the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1063 is titled, "My Only Family." As Chapter 1062 brings Bonney and Kuma into the frame, we will see Straw Hats Pirates, Luffy and Bonney searching for Dr. Vegapunk.

Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe and Bonney wear futuristic-looking clothes using a Vegapunk machine. However, Jinbe decides to try a Hawaiian-style flower shirt.

They will meet Kuma, a police robot but he looks different from the real Kuma. In One Piece Chapter 1063, Kuma will be seen wearing a police uniform and sunglasses. Kuma attacks them and when Luffy tries to defend and punch him back, suddenly Bonney stops him.

Booney reveals that Kuma is his real father and the only living family member she has. Fans will also see a quick flashback where younger Bonney is holding hands with earlier Kuma. At present, Bonney feels emotional seeing her father.

Actually, Bonney was motivated on the journey to Egghead Island to search Vegapunk as she is in the hope to learn more about her father Kuma and his transformation into a Pacifista, which we learned in One Piece Chapter 1062.

Who is Bartholomew Kuma?

Kuma is a former Warlord of the Sea, the former king of the Sorbet Kingdom, and an officer of the Revolutionary Army. Kuma is now a human weapon called a "Pacifista", developed by the scientist Vegapunk. Once Vegapunk finished his modifications on Kuma, the Warlord was converted into the first complete Pacifista cyborg, with the serial PX-0, and mentally died in the process.

According to Fandom, after protecting the Thousand Sunny for 2 years, Kuma became a slave-to-rent for the World Nobles as punishment until his fellow revolutionaries freed him. There are still several mysteries behind Kuma's character. The detail behind his transformation into a "Pacifista" is still unknown. No clear picture has been revealed through the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1063.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1063 is October 17 at around 1 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1063 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

