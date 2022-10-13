Black Cover Chapter 341: Asta’s training & updates on Clover Kingdom

The recent chapters of Black Cover manga is featuring the Land of the Sun. Asta is currently in the Hino country which is far away from the Clover Kingdom. Asta has found a new technique to defeat Lucius.

Asta will train to become a Samurai as Ryuya has a huge knowledge of demons' power. He will teach Asta and Yami how to deal with the demons in Black Cover Chapter 341. Each chapter of the final saga is featuring an exciting plot and ends with nail-biting moments. A few chapters back, we saw Lucius Zograt declaring war against humanity. Asta needs to be stronger before facing Lucius.

Black Cover Chapter 341 will cover Asta's Zetten's training at the Land of the Sun. The upcoming chapter might also give a glimpse of what is currently happening to the Clover Kingdom.

The spoilers and the raw scan for the upcoming chapter are yet to be revealed. We will get back with the Black Clover Chapter 338 spoilers and raw scans as soon as it comes. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

According to manga Plus, Black Clover Chapter 341 will be officially released on Sunday, October 16 without any break. People of Australia will see the updates on Monday, October 17 at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover Chapter 341 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Daylight Time: 08:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 04:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 05:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 08:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, (October 17)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1063 updates: Expect a slight delay in spoilers release