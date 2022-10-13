Left Menu

Black Cover Chapter 341: Asta’s training & updates on Clover Kingdom

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:49 IST
Black Cover Chapter 341: Asta’s training & updates on Clover Kingdom
Black Cover Chapter 341 will cover Asta's Zetten’s training at the Land of the Sun. Image Credit: Black Clover manga / Official Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

The recent chapters of Black Cover manga is featuring the Land of the Sun. Asta is currently in the Hino country which is far away from the Clover Kingdom. Asta has found a new technique to defeat Lucius.

Asta will train to become a Samurai as Ryuya has a huge knowledge of demons' power. He will teach Asta and Yami how to deal with the demons in Black Cover Chapter 341. Each chapter of the final saga is featuring an exciting plot and ends with nail-biting moments. A few chapters back, we saw Lucius Zograt declaring war against humanity. Asta needs to be stronger before facing Lucius.

Black Cover Chapter 341 will cover Asta's Zetten's training at the Land of the Sun. The upcoming chapter might also give a glimpse of what is currently happening to the Clover Kingdom.

The spoilers and the raw scan for the upcoming chapter are yet to be revealed. We will get back with the Black Clover Chapter 338 spoilers and raw scans as soon as it comes. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

According to manga Plus, Black Clover Chapter 341 will be officially released on Sunday, October 16 without any break. People of Australia will see the updates on Monday, October 17 at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover Chapter 341 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Daylight Time: 08:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 04:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 05:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 08:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, (October 17)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1063 updates: Expect a slight delay in spoilers release

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022