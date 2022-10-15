Boruto Episode 271: Kawaki & others will be trapped inside a remote island

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 271 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles.

Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the streaming of the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be seen on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

In Boruto Episode 271 Kawaki and his classmates will be in danger in front. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 271 is titled "Island of Treachery" which will show Kawaki and his classmates attempting to survive Dark Hanna's traps inside a remote island.

According to the preview of Boruto Episode 271, the students will be holding an outdoor training exercise on the uninhabited Island. Hanna Sensai said that they must be careful as there are some undeveloped areas around.

In the Boruto Episode 270, we find the assassin of Kae is revealed, however, she is alive as she was not present when the killer was targeting her. She is none other than her teacher, Hana sensei who developed a dual personality after being forced to kill her friends.

Surprisingly, Hana sensei couldn't remember anything after she comebacks to another personality and she questions herself about what she was doing during the time of the attacks.

In the previous chapter, Hanna was struggling to comprehend the existence of her dark half. Her evil side once again tried to kill Kae but Kawaki saved her.

After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 271 on Sunday, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

