Boruto Chapter 74: Code is mentally preparing to attack & conquer Konohagakure

The manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74 will continue showing Team 7's task which might take them to another dimension of the mission. In the upcoming chapter, fans could see the introduction of a more dangerous character.

Amado is returning to Konoha with a few dangerous people. Eida was coming to the land of Konoha, and Team 7 was ready to 'welcome' him with a special mission, namely to stay with Eida. Boruto Chapter 74 will portray Code is preparing mentally to attack and conquer Konohagakure.

In the previous chapter, Ten Tails approved the new army with the power of Chakra. While Eida and Daemon learned about Code's next move to conquer Leaf Village, they decided to save it. They faced earlier the power of the Ten-Tails army as they served Code in the past. So they rush to the village When Code arrives at the Leaf Village, he finds six people standing in front of him. Code sends his army and Ten-Tails to the Leaf village, but he leaves his Claw Marks behind.

Shikamaru explained the special mission that Team 7 would undertake. They have to stay with Eida. The team decides Kawaki and Boruto will stay with Eida.

Eida, Daimon, and Amado are on their way to Konoha by train. She finds Team 7 is doing its best to help her. Besides, Sasuke and Naruto talk about Shikamaru's plans.

The spoilers and Raw Scans for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74 is yet to be revealed. We will also see the interactions between Eida, Kawaki , Boruto and Daemon in Chapter 74.

Shikamaru might approach his plan and mission with Eida to protect Konohagakure. Meanwhile, Code is trying to become a true Otsutsuki. As he has amassed the power of ten tails, he could easily transform into a human-like creature.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74 will be released on October 20, 2022, at 12 am (JST.) The raw scans for the chapter would surface two or three days before its release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the popular monthly shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto and artist MikioI kemoto. It has crossed more than 50 chapters and currently focusing on Chapter 73. The manga follows a monthly schedule, and Boruto Chapter 73 is set to be released in the third week of every month.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

