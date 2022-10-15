One Piece Chapter 1063 Raw Scans: Story will revolve around Blackbeard vs. Hearts Pirates

One Piece Chapter 1063 raw scans are out. Now fans can get a clear picture of what the upcoming chapter has in store. We will definitely see the continuation of Chapter 1062, where Luffy, Bonney, and the Straw Hats Pirates are in search of Dr. Vegapunk. Kuma desires to know more about her father Kuma. Besides that, there could more plotlines in One Piece Chapter 1063. Here are more detail.

· One Piece Chapter 1063 is titled, "The only family I've got."

· The chapter begins with Luffy, Chopper, and Bonney finishing their meals which they got from the huge food machine. They decide to get back to their work.

· There are lots of robots beside them; however, they all are harmless to them. Meanwhile, Luffy finds new fashionable clothes to wear. Everyone changes their outfits into something futuristic, while Jinbe wears a Hawaiian shirt.

· All getting ready, Bonney said she will find some weapons and meet Vegapunk, in the meantime, a Kuma's Pacisfista approached them that will be noticed by Luffy.

· Unfortunately, Pacisfista detects all of them as thieves and starts using a laser beam on them.

· While Luffy envisioned hitting down Pacisfista, Bonney stops him. She reveals that this is Kuma her father and begs not to hurt him. But Pacisfista continues using laser beans on them.

· The scene changes to at sea on the new world, where Blackbeard Pirates chase Hearts Pirates. Blackbeard targets Trafalgar D. Water Law for his Road Poneglyphs. He is preparing to face Law on the high seas with Jesus Burgess, Van Augur, Doc Q and Stronger. The three have the power of Akuma no Mi.

· Law has turned into a woman and following him all the Hearts pirates start turning into a female as well. Law becomes successful to escape to a nearby island. After escaping he turned back to his own form.

· He said Haki can overcome any devil fruit powers. Seeing him in his actual form, Doc Q mentions that it is no surprise for a pirate with a bounty of 3 Billion while we learn that he has a devil fruit power called Sick-Sick Fruit.

· Van Auger has a devil fruit power called Warp-Warp Fruit. He uses it to teleport Jesus Burgess to the Island. But later he uses Buff-Buff Fruit which is stronger devil fruit power than Warp-Warp Fruit. It gives him fantastic strength by which he lifts a mountain to attack the Heart Pirates.

· The Blackbeard pirates are using some insane Devil Fruits and the bounties keep rising.

One Piece Chapter 1063 will be officially released on October 16, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

