The Witcher 3 Next Gen is reportedly releasing in December 2022

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released seven years back. It is the sequel to the 2011 game The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the upgrade version of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt video game. Wild Hunt game shipped over 40 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games. It seems fans don't have to wait long.

Meanwhile, a video game retail chain employee leaked an upcoming listing and the release date for The Witcher 3 Next Gen. The upgrade version of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is reportedly slated to release in Q4 of 2022. The Witcher 3's updated release date is December 9, 2022.

The release of the game was the second half of 2021 but delayed to the second quarter of 2022. On 13 April 2022, CDPR announced that its in-house development team would be taking over the remaining work on the re-release and that its Q2 2022 release date would be postponed. In May, CDPR announced that the re-release would launch in Q4 2022.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is an action role-playing game with a third-person perspective. Players control Geralt of Rivia, a monster slayer known as a Witcher. Wild Hunt was released for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in May 2015. Later a Nintendo Switch version was released in October 2019.

The publisher announced a re-release of the game planned for the ninth generation of video game consoles — the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be available as a free upgrade to existing owners on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, or to purchase separately. The list also specifically noted The Witcher 3 will be packaged under its Game of the Year Edition, which included the main game, along with all of its previous DLCs and expansion packs.

The gameplay is reportedly powered by the RTX 4090, and the game is running 100+ mods and 8K resolution, including ray tracing in the video posted by Digital Dreams. The game already had nearly perfect graphics and beautiful visuals, but Digital Dreams have presented a new perspective of looking at The Witcher 3.

It is expected to include faster loading times, ray tracing, and all previously released downloadable content.

D Projekt Red has announced a "20 Years of CDPR" concert at the Lucca Comics and Games festival on October 28, and it's using the new-gen artwork of Geralt in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

We hereby invite you to the special #20yearsofCDPR concert on October 28th in the Music & Comics Arena at @LuccaCandG.It will be conducted by @eimearnoone, performed by the 70-piece Orchestra Giovanile Italiana di Fiesole and @percival_band.Tickets: https://t.co/nL9KyxafUf pic.twitter.com/6h7V09yVfi — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 11, 2022

Stay tuned to get more updates on The Witcher 3 Next Gen!

