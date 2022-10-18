Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut starts pre-production for next schedule of 'Emergency'

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a sneak peek into the pre-production of the next schedule of 'Emergency'.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 07:07 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, started the pre-production for the next schedule of her upcoming biographical flick 'Emergency' . The 'Dhakkad' actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture where she can be seen sitting in her office with her team as they worked on the film's pre-production.

She captioned the image, "Pre-production for next schedule begins #emergency. @manikarnikafilms #officevibes." Previously, Kangana wrapped the Delhi schedule of 'Emergency' last month. She announced it via an Instagram story. She shared a video, in which one of her team members said, "It's a Delhi schedule wrap."

'Emergency' marks Kangana Ranaut's first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Apart from 'Emergency', the 'Queen' actor also has director Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in her kitty, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

