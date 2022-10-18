Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272: Students unite against Hana Sensei

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272 is the upcoming episode to be released on Sunday without any break. Kawaki and his classmates enter an uninhabited Island for the outdoor training exercise but they are in danger. Hanna Sensai kidnaped Kae and stabs her. Is she successful in her mission? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272 will reveal the awaited plot.

Spoilers ahead: This article contains Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272 spoilers!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 272

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272 is titled "Student Unite." After Kae is kidnapped, Kawaki reveals the name of the Kidnaper to all the students in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272.

But they couldn't believe that their teacher Hana is the killer and she was targeting Kae from day one when the academy begins. They want to know whether Kawaki has seen it with his own eyes.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272 preview shows Kawaki and Himawari saying that the incidents happen in front of their eyes. Hana took away Kae into the forest. Kawaki and Himawari follow them to a bridge, where Hana stabs Kae.

From now they must be alert as Hana is misleading them all the time. They all are in danger. Kawaki and Himawari describe the dual personality development of Hana. Surprisingly, Hana Sensei couldn't remember anything after her comeback to another personality and she questions herself about what she was doing during the time of the attacks.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 271 synopsis

Hana Sensei takes the class to an uninhabited island that used to function as the training ground for the Leaf. The students begin talking about a rumor that a Rogue Shinobi fled to this island after finding some traps. Meanwhile, Ehou discovers that their food is missing from the baggage and Hana says that no one will come to the island until the next day to take them back.

Himawari takes a group to search for food, while Kawaki stays with Kae. After the Inuzuka kid's pet dog is injured and Neon's drone is destroyed, Kawaki takes the initiative to tell everyone to stick together and not to wander into the woods. At night, Kawaki's investigation is interrupted by Kae's questioning. He tells her about his guess, that still there is an assassin following her. Neon can show Kawaki and Himawari the last of the drone's feeds.

Meanwhile, Hana leads Kae away into the woods and kidnaps her. Kawaki and Himawari follow them to a bridge, where Hana stabs Kae.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272 release details

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 272 is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2022. The episode will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

