Boruto Chapter 74 leaks: Kawaki attacks Daemon? Read additional spoilers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular monthly shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto and artist Mikio Ikemoto. It has crossed more than 50 chapters and currently focusing on Chapter 74. The manga follows a monthly schedule, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74 will be released on October 20, 2022, at 12 am (JST.)

The spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74 is out by the Twitter user Abdul_Zol2. Boruto Chapter 74 is titled "Baptism." The upcoming chapter includes a colored cover page that will show Mitsuki and the text reads: "For the sake of "The One I Want To Protect…"

In the post, he shared "Kawaki attacks Daemon but gets humbled. That panel of Daemon catching the black rods."

KAWAKI ATTACKS DAEMON BUT GETS HUMBLED. THAT PANEL OF DAEMON CATCHING THE BLACK RODS IS 🔥. #BorutoCh74spoilers pic.twitter.com/JJcOqO0h40 — Abdul_Zol2 (@Abdul_S172) October 18, 2022

Fans are waiting to see the interactions between ninjas of Konoha and Eida, Daemon, and Amado after they arrived in the Hidden Leaf Village. Team 7 was ready to 'welcome' them with a special mission, namely to stay with Eida. Boruto Chapter 74 will portray Code as preparing mentally to attack and conquer Konohagakure. The leaks also suggest that in Boruto Chapter 74 fans will see Eida and Kawaki will come closer.

The spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74 also hints the storyline will show a small Momoshiki flashback and a scene with Boruto, Kawaki, and Konohamaru chatting together. Later they will meet Eida and Daemon at the house where Boruto and Kawaki plan to talk with Eida. Fans will see Daemon is in danger as he gets a threat. Lastly, the chapter ends with Naruto, Shikamaru, and Amado will be called into a living room intercom to contact Boruto, Kawaki, Eida, and Daemon.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

