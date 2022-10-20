The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 trailer released! Get the detailed plotline

Fans are looking forward to watching a great second season of the comedy-drama, The Sex Lives of College Girls. Recently HBO Max released the official trailer of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. The trailer promises to provide warm excitement.

The new footage reveals that sophomore year will find Kimberly, Whitney, Bela and Leighton back to their usual shenanigans, which include launching an all-male revue, — we're sorry, a "sex-positive, female-forward striptacular," per Bela; attending a "Winter Underland" party in their skivvies; and ogling Jackson (played by new series regular/Gossip Girl alum Mitchell Slaggert), the former Division I athlete who likes being shirtless and who transfers to Essex after spending two years at a party school.

Additionally, it shows Kimberly scrambling to make her tuition cost, now that she's not on a scholarship. She is struggling to collect $40,000 to pay her school fees. Whitney is in dilemma about whether she and Canaan are still an official couple. Bela is working on an article about short kings. Leighton is making up for lost time now that she's out and talking to "30 girls,"

Gavin Leatherwood, who played Nico Murray in the first season, is not returning in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. He is busy with his special course. "There's a Season 2, however, I'm not going to return," Leatherwood mentioned in March while talking about the second outing. She was "blissful to do the primary season," however he'll now be "branching off and moving into a special course."

Nico cheated on Kimberly in the last season. Therefore, Kimberly will come up with a new love interest. Will Kimberly find her new partner in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2? In the answer, Justin Noble tells "I won't say who he's attached to, but I will say he's a series regular this season so we'll be seeing quite a bit of him." But he also said that Kimberly will be going to have a new love interest this year.

"There's going to be new interests, whether they're sexual interests or love interests or romance, thrown her way throughout the season. I've always loved shows that keep people on their toes by juggling multiple interests and bringing new people into their lives. She'll definitely have some deeper personal stuff to be dealing with, but there'll be a lot of fun, new, exciting love interests coming her way."

In the new season, Bela will also enter into a new relationship. Speaking with EW, the co-creator, Justin Noble, "we could see Bela going through this season, kind of figuring out, where is she at? Is she ready to date for the first time in her life probably?"

Noble also explained the characters that will be seen in the second season of the comedy series. The second season will be "continuing a lot of Leighton's journey in coming out," said Noble.

He said, Kimberly (played by Pauline Chalamet) "is going to be dealing with that quite a bit, figuring out how to fix her problem. That is quite a lot of money that a student has to find to be able to stay at a school that was her dream. So that is going to be taking up a whole lot of her mental capacity."

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 will premiere on November 17, 2022, at HBO Max. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the HBO Max series.

