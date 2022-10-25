One Piece Episode 1038 to show Otama’s Desperate Challenge!

One Piece Season 20 Episode 1038 is coming soon. As the One Piece manga has entered into the final saga, the anime is still on the Wano arc, with the alliance currently raiding Onigashima.

Spoilers alert: This article may contain One Piece Episode 1038 spoilers!

The previous episode shows, how dramatically Kaidou defeated the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. Besides, the Straw Hat crew had a hard time fighting with Big Mom's troops because they were outnumbered and this finally put them in a tight spot. While Samurai thinks the fighting is becoming useless without Luffy, in the meantime, Momonosuke informed everyone that Luffy is alive. Samurai regained their strength and wants to win.

One Piece Episode 1038 is titled "Nami's Lethai Attack! Otama's Desperate Challenge." In One Piece Episode 1038, we can see Nami heading towards the stage on the Live Floor along with Usopp and Tama and hears a strange voice. The preview of One Piece Episode 1038 shows Nami and Usopp holding off Ulti as Tama tries to control all SMILE users who've eaten her Dango.

To find a way out to stop the battle, the name creates thunderbolt blasts in One Piece Episode 1038. When the elite troop of Kaidos' army rushed in Otama's commands echoes everywhere on the Island which turns into a tide of war in One Piece Episode 1038.

One Piece Episode 1038 release details

One Piece Episode 1038 will be aired on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM (October 30)

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM (October 30)

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM (October 30)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM (October 30)

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM (October 30)

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM (October 30)

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM (October 30)

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM (October 30)

