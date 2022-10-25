Left Menu

'World's dirtiest man' Amou Haji dies shortly after taking first bath in decades

World's dirtiest man Amou Haji - not his real name, but an endearing nickname given to elderly people, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:01 IST
'World's dirtiest man' Amou Haji dies shortly after taking first bath in decades
World's dirtiest man (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An Iranian man nicknamed the "dirtiest man in the world" for not taking a shower for decades has passed away. He was 94. Amou Haji - not his real name, but an endearing nickname given to elderly people, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah, the New York Post reported, citing state media.

As per IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Haji had avoided showering over fears of "getting sick. However, for the first time a few months ago, "villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash." Haji lived in isolation for most of his life in an open brick hut, which villagers made after he started sleeping in a hole in the ground, New York Post reported.

Locals attributed Haji's eccentricity to "emotional setbacks" in his youth. In 2014, the Tehran Times reported that Haji also avoided fresh food, opting instead for rotted porcupine, and smoked a pipe of animal excrement. Reportedly, a short documentary film titled "The Strange Life of Amou Haji" was made about his life in 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022