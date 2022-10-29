Anushka Sharma wraps Kolkata schedule of 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Saturday completed the Kolkata schedule of her upcoming feature ''Chakda 'Xpress '', a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

The film, directed by Prosit Roy, traces Goswami's journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

The 34-year-old actor announced the schedule wrap on Instagram.

''Eat-Pray-Love. My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata,'' Anushka wrote alongside a series of photographs from her time in the city. Anushka started shooting for the film in June. She has previously worked with Roy on her 2018 supernatural horror movie Pari.

Karnesh Sharma will be producing ''Chakda Xpress'' via his production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film will premiere on Netflix. Anushka's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie ''Zero''.

