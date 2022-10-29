Left Menu

Anushka Sharma wraps Kolkata schedule of 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Saturday completed the Kolkata schedule of her upcoming feature Chakda Xpress , a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.The film, directed by Prosit Roy, traces Goswamis journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.The 34-year-old actor announced the schedule wrap on Instagram.Eat-Pray-Love.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 14:59 IST
Anushka Sharma wraps Kolkata schedule of 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Instagram (anushkasharma)
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Saturday completed the Kolkata schedule of her upcoming feature ''Chakda 'Xpress '', a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

The film, directed by Prosit Roy, traces Goswami's journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

The 34-year-old actor announced the schedule wrap on Instagram.

''Eat-Pray-Love. My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata,'' Anushka wrote alongside a series of photographs from her time in the city. Anushka started shooting for the film in June. She has previously worked with Roy on her 2018 supernatural horror movie Pari.

Karnesh Sharma will be producing ''Chakda Xpress'' via his production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film will premiere on Netflix. Anushka's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie ''Zero''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022