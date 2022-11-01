Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut 'Qala' gets December 2022 release

And the wait is over. Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil is all set to showcase his acting skills with 'Qala', which is all set to release on Netflix on December 1, 2022. Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. Witness the emotional journey of Qala who navigates professional successes while battling personal demons.

The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh are also a part of 'Qala'. Sharing more details about the project, the director said, "Qala is a story about mothers and daughters. And how a troubled upbringing can damage someone and have far-reaching consequences. Karnesh and I both felt it was an important story to tell. We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s; a setting both evocative and poignant. It has been an exciting and rewarding journey to bring this story to life with Netflix as our partners. This is my second outing with them and it has been twice as much fun to create a homegrown story for audiences worldwide."

The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)