Vengaboys Live at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune: We Like to Party

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Calling all 90’s kids, the Vengabus is coming to Pune and you are all invited to the party. From We like to Party to Boom Boom Boom to We’re Going to Ibiza, Dutch pop band Vengaboys who are credited for giving party anthems will be soon performing live at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune on 5th November 2022. The Eurodance icons are pulling out their PVC sailor hats and bedazzled tops for a special performance that is guaranteed to transport you back to the glorious days of your youth. Puneites get ready and gear up as this is your only chance to sing along to bangers like ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!’, ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’ and ‘Up and Down’ when the Vengaboys perform for one night only.

Formed in 1996, Vengaboys brought in a new trend into the music world, dominated by flamboyant costumes, flashy makeup, energetic beats and an animated twist to the party numbers. The Eurodance music group, based in Rotterdam, comprises Captain Kim (Kim Sasabone), Partygirl D’nice (Denise Post-Van Rijswijk), Cowboy Donny (Donny Latupeirissa) and Sailorboy Robin (Robin Pors). We've all had them on our party playlists, and wanted to go to Ibiza all thanks to them, those years of memories are a good enough reason to book a ticket and go watch them bring the house down in Pune.

The music band performance is part of Phoenix’s 100-day of celebrations that is all about celebrating the joy of life. A host of festive markets selling bespoke pieces to dishing out some of the more delicious food and beverage is assured to engage the Pune audience. Newly launched Ishaara and Dobaraa at the mall will be offering dining experiences for your senses like none other. The mall also will be hosting a multitude of events across countless genres, from international artists to Indian music stalwarts like the Wadali Brothers. There will be jaw-dropping live performances of artists like Adnan Sami, Sunil Grover, PAPON and Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR). Phoenix would also be presenting an Indo-Japanese Business Council fest on 19th & 20th of November.

