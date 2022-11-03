Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh's 'cutie', see how the duo indulged in fun banter on a yacht ride

Left Menu

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Story and shared a video, in which Deepika Padukone playfully hit him as he recorded her.

03-11-2022
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
From flirty messages to quirky posts, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's banter on Instagram always manages to set the Internet on fire. If you are a DeepVeer admirer (fans fondly address Deepika and Ranveer as 'DeepVeer'), you must check out Ranveer's latest post where he called his wife his "cutie."

Ranveer took to Instagram Story and shared a video of the two of them together, in which she playfully hit him as he recorded her. "Cutie," he captioned the video, adding a pink heart emoji.

Recently, rumours erupted online about the couple's separation. Deepika indirectly quashed all rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage and confirmed that all is well with Ranveer on Meghan Markle's podcast. While talking to Meghan on the podcast, Deepika said that Ranveer has been away for a week attending some music festival and that when he gets back he will be happy to see her.

"My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face," said Deepika. Well, it does come across as respite for the couple's fans who were distraught after hearing rumours about their split. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years. (ANI)

