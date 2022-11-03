Left Menu

James Corden says "inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke" following stealing allegations

Humanity'.

Comedian and TV host James Corden has denied intentionally stealing a joke originally made by Ricky Gervais back in 2018. According to Page Six, Corden recently tweeted, "Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It's brilliant, because it's a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky's excellent specials on Netflix."

During the episode of 'The Late Late Show', Corden had been discussing how new Twitter owner Elon Musk compared the platform to a "town square" and joked, "But it isn't, because if someone puts up a poster in a town square that says 'guitar lessons available,' you don't get people in the town [who] go, 'I don't want to play the guitar! I want to play the piano!'" reported Page Six. He added, "Well, then that sign wasn't for you. It was for somebody else! You don't have to get mad about all of it."

Social media users were quick to point out after the show that his commentary was nearly identical to a joke Gervais delivered in his 2018 Netflix special, 'Ricky Gervais: Humanity'. "It's like going into a town square," Gervais said in the special, according to CNN. "And there's a notice for guitar lessons and you go, 'But I don't f-king want guitar lessons.'"

As per Fox News, when Twitter exploded with accusations that Corden had ripped off Gervais' comedy bit, the comedian said that he does not think Corden "would knowingly just copy such a famous stand-up routine word for word like that." (ANI)

