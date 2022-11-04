Left Menu

Selena Gomez reveals she might not be able to bear children in future

Selena Gomez revealed that though she would love to have a growing family, it may be dangerous to bear children due to her bipolar disorder medication.

American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has openly spoken up about the possibility of her not being able to bear a child in the future. According to Fox News, during her recent appearance on the 'Rolling Stone' cover, Selena got candid and revealed that though she would love to have a growing family, it may be dangerous to bear children due to her bipolar disorder medication.

While talking about being a future mother, she reflected on an emotional moment she had with a friend. The 30-year-old singer explained that after visiting a friend trying to get pregnant, she broke down in tears in her car as she thought that having a child would never happen for her. Selena added that when she's ready she is hopeful that she will still be a mother through other means, according to the media outlet, reported Fox News. She said, "However, I'm meant to have them, I will."

This isn't the first time Selena has shed light on her struggles with mental health. In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' alum was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks -- these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," she explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

