Kanye West claims he was "mentally misdiagnosed"

Kanye West, who was identified as having bipolar disorder in 2016, is now asserting that his diagnosis was incorrect. Kanye West returned to Twitter after previously being banned from the micro-blogging site. And, as he came back, he started calling out individuals close to him while exposing private text messages.

On Thursday night, Kanye tweeted against his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish. He tweeted, "What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences," along with screenshots of his conversation with Harley.

"So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity." According to Page Six, Kanye's friends allege that the rapper-turned-fashion designer is currently experiencing a "psychiatric episode."

However, many individuals, including many celebrities, stick by the premise that West's mental health does not protect him from the consequences of his statements.His allegations against Harley comes just a day after NBC's shocking revelation that claimed West had used anti-Semitic slurs at work for years and had paid off a worker to keep them quiet about the alleged racist behaviour. As per Page Six, the NBC report cited that West reached a deal with an ex-employee who allegedly saw numerous instances of the Yeezy CEO praising the Nazis or Adolf Hitler during business meetings.

As per the news outlet, West has refuted the allegations stated in the settlement. Additionally, CNN reported last week that Kanye originally intended for his 2018 album to be called "Hitler," but changed his mind for an unknown reason.

Page Six quoted CNN according to which four different sources have confirmed to the media organization that Kanye suggested that his eighth album be called "Hitler"! Kanye eventually did not go ahead with the idea and named it "Ye". A business executive who claims to have worked with Kanye in the past told CNN that Kanye allegedly had an "obsession" with Hitler and that he even spoke openly about reading "Mein Kampf".

CNN quoted the business executive saying, "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people". Celebrities including John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Howard Stern have publicly criticised West's controversial remarks.

In addition, West lost his billionaire status after brands like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue severed connections with him due to his attacks on the Jewish community. Page Six quoted a Forbes report according to which West's worth is USD 400 million after the Adidas partnership was terminated. The Yeezy deal accounted for USD 1.5 billion of his net worth. (ANI)

