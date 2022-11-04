Left Menu

Starbucks co-founder Zev Seigl enjoys dosa, filter coffee in Bengaluru

Starbucks co-founder Zev Seigl, during his stay in Bengaluru, savoured delicious dosa and filter coffee at a popular eatery in the city - Vidyarthi Bhavan.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:52 IST
Zev Seigl with employees at Bengaluru restaurant (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Co-founder of Starbucks Zev Seigl was recently in Bengaluru for the Global Investors' Meet 2022 and looking at the pictures going viral on social media, it looks like he had a blast 'south Indian' style! Zev Seigl, during his stay in Bengaluru, savoured delicious dosa and filter coffee at a popular eatery in the city - Vidyarthi Bhavan.

Images of Siegl gorging on masala dosa and a cup of classic filter coffee were posted on their official Instagram page. The staff wrote a sweet note for him expressing their happiness. They also posted a number of images showing the Vidyarthi Bhavan personnel posing beside the co-founder of Starbucks The Instagram post read, "We were happy and proud to have Mr Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks, at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masale Dose and Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well. Mr Zev Siegl is an American businessman who co-founded Starbucks in 1971. He later served as Vice President and Director of Starbucks. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights based on his accumulated experience."

Check it out: Siegl had even left a note for the restaurant where he wrote, "My friend, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you." (ANI)

