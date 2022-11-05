Rebel Wilson engaged to Ramon Agruma after 7 months of dating
Rebel Wilson has gotten engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after seven months of dating.
- Country:
- United States
Actor Rebel Wilson is now engaged. As per Page Six, Wilson has gotten engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after seven months of dating.
"They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," a source told the outlet. As per the publication, the two were recently seen sporting diamond rings at a Halloween party.
The Aussie star previously dated Budweiser heir and Napp's Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after about a year together. Wison came out as an LGBTQIA+ member in June 2022 and introduced her girlfriend to her fans. Wison and Agruma walked together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet as well.At the 'U Up' podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson admitted that she was 'happily in a relationship', reported Page Six.
"I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend's setup," said Wilson. Unlike Wilson, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budweiser
- Los Angeles
- Aussie
- Wilson
- Page Six
ALSO READ
Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial
Entertainment News Roundup: Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial; Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows
4 workers injured by gas release at Los Angeles airport
4 sickened by apparent gas leak at Los Angeles airport