Rebel Wilson engaged to Ramon Agruma after 7 months of dating

Rebel Wilson has gotten engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after seven months of dating.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:36 IST
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rebel Wilson is now engaged. As per Page Six, Wilson has gotten engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after seven months of dating.

"They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," a source told the outlet. As per the publication, the two were recently seen sporting diamond rings at a Halloween party.

The Aussie star previously dated Budweiser heir and Napp's Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after about a year together. Wison came out as an LGBTQIA+ member in June 2022 and introduced her girlfriend to her fans. Wison and Agruma walked together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet as well.At the 'U Up' podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson admitted that she was 'happily in a relationship', reported Page Six.

"I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend's setup," said Wilson. Unlike Wilson, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

